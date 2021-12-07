We're in for a couple of chilly days, followed by rain and storms to end the week.
Tuesday Forecast:
Chilly morning! Mostly cloudy skies and cooler temperatures. Scattered rain moves in after sunset and continues through sunrise Wednesday.
- High temperature: 54°
- Normal high: 58°
- Chance of rain: 20% PM, rain chances increase overnight
What you need to know
Rain moves out after sunrise Wednesday, and it stays mostly cloudy and cool both Wednesday and Thursday. Warmer, tropical air surges in Friday and Saturday, but along with it comes rain. We are likely to see an organized line of heavy rain and possible storms Saturday as a cold front moves through. Behind it, cold dry air moves in on Sunday.
