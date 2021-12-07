We're in for a couple of chilly days, followed by rain and storms to end the week. 

Tuesday Forecast:

Chilly morning! Mostly cloudy skies and cooler temperatures. Scattered rain moves in after sunset and continues through sunrise Wednesday.

Today's Highs
  • High temperature: 54°
  • Normal high: 58°
  • Chance of rain: 20% PM, rain chances increase overnight
Forecast Radar Tonight

What you need to know 

Rain moves out after sunrise Wednesday, and it stays mostly cloudy and cool both Wednesday and Thursday. Warmer, tropical air surges in Friday and Saturday, but along with it comes rain. We are likely to see an organized line of heavy rain and possible storms Saturday as a cold front moves through. Behind it, cold dry air moves in on Sunday.

Saturday

More content

Copyright 2020 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.