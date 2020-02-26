Cooler weather arrives Wednesday afternoon and the chill stays around through the end of the month.
Wednesday Forecast
Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers likely in the afternoon and early evening. Windy with gusts 25-30 mph this afternoon and early evening. It will feel colder by late in the day. Wind chills fall to the 20s by late tonight.
- Normal high: 59°
- High: 57°
- Chance of rain: 40% (afternoon showers)
What you need to know:
Colder weather arrives Wednesday night. Flurries and snow showers are possible above 2000 feet Wednesday night. Look for highs in the 40s with a gusty wind on Thursday. It stays chilly Friday and Saturday with a 20% chance of a passing rain shower. Warmer weather arrives Sunday and continues into early next week.
