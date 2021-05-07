The winds will diminish tonight as lows drop to the 40s and near 50. Saturday will start off chilly, but will end with lots of sunshine and highs in the mid 70s.

Saturday Forecast:

Partly cloudy and gorgeous! A Milder afternoon

High: 74°

Normal High: 79°

Rain chances: 0%

Saturday

What You Need to Know:

Mother's Day

The weekend will be nice with temperatures gradually climbing. Expect some clouds on Saturday, but it will be less windy and a bit warmer. Highs will be in the low to mid 70s after a cool start. Mother's Day looks nice with partly to mostly sunny skies and highs in the low 80s. 

Rain returns early next week. Look for showers and thunderstorms on Monday. More rain is possible on Wednesday. 

