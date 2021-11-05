Temperatures will drop to the upper 30s and low 40s tonight, as skies remain cloudy. Patchy frost is possible in the far Northeast Georgia Mountains.
A Frost Advisory is in effect for Fannin, Gilmer, Union & Towns Counties from 4 am to 10 am Friday. Temperatures in the far northeast Georgia mountains could reach lows near 36, which could cause some patchy frost. Protect any sensitive vegetation that could be harmed by possible frost.
It will be a cold start to the first weekend of November. Expect lows near 40 on Saturday morning. There may be patchy frost in the mountains. It will stay cool on Saturday afternoon. The weather gets milder on Sunday into next week.
Saturday Forecast
Clouds and sun. Still on the cool side. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
- High Temperature: 58°
- Normal High: 67°
- Chance of Rain: 0%
What you need to know
It will be a cold start on Sunday with lows in the 30s. Don't forget to set your clocks back Saturday night as Daylight Saving Time ends. Sunrise will be at 7:02 am and sunset will be at 5:39 pm on Sunday. Look for lots of sunshine on Sunday, and the temperature will bounce back into the mid 60s in the afternoon.
Mild and dry weather is in the forecast for early next week. Look for highs near 70 Monday through Wednesday. Showers and thunderstorms are possible late Thursday into Friday.
7 Day Forecast
