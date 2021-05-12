As the rain comes to an end, temperatures will drop tonight. It will remain chilly this evening, as lows drop to the 40s!
Thursday Forecast:
A Chilly start to the morning. Lows will be in the 40s!
Partly cloudy and milder in the afternoon. A stray shower is possible in the North Georgia mountains. No rain in Metro Atlanta as highs warm to the upper 60s.
High: 69°
Normal High: 81°
Rain Chance: 10%
What You Need to Know:
Temperatures will continue to warm up through the rest of the work week. This weekend will be mild and Gorgeous, with no rain Saturday or Sunday. We'll keep it rain free through at least Tuesday. High temperatures in the 80s return next week.
