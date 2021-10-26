Tonight will be mostly clear and chilly, with low temperatures dropping to the mid/low 40s. Some areas in the Northeast Georgia mountains could see patchy frost early Wednesday morning.
Wednesday forecast
Chilly morning followed by a mild afternoon. Mostly sunny skies. Light winds.
- High Temperature: 72°
- Normal High: 71°
- Chance of Rain: 0%
What you need to know
A slow-moving storm system will bring rain throughout the day on Thursday.
Some storms are expected, but the severe weather threat will be highest over South Georgia. As of now, the storm prediction center DOES NOT have North Georgia included in the threat of severe weather.
Either way, Thursday will be chilly and wet, with high temperatures only reaching the low 60s.
Showers and clouds linger Friday and Saturday, with winter-like highs in the 50s.
As the Braves return home to Truist Park, it will be chilly for the World Series Friday and Saturday. Bring a jacket (possibly a rain jacket Friday) if heading to the game. There is a 40% chance of rain Friday, with much lower rain chances for the Braves game Saturday night.
The rain chances come to end Saturday, with sunshine returning Halloween! It will be chilly Sunday night, so plan on a light jacket or layers. Temperatures will drop to the 50s as the kids head out trick-or-treating.
7 Day Forecast
