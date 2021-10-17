A Frost Advisory is in effect for part of the north Georgia mountains tonight into early Monday. Tender plants could be susceptible to damage from patchy frost tonight as the temperature falls into the mid 30s in those areas. The rest of north Georgia will be in the low to mid 40s by dawn on Monday.
MONDAY FORECAST:
Clear and chilly at sunrise. Mostly sunny and milder in the afternoon. Cool again Monday night.
- High Temperature: 72°
- Normal High: 74°
- Chance of Rain: 0%
What you need to know
It will be mild and dry during the day in the middle of the week. Expect the temperature to fall into the 40s to low 50s at night through the midweek.
Showers are possible late in the workweek as a front approaches. It should move through in the Thursday-Friday timeframe with dry weather returning for the weekend.
7 Day Forecast
