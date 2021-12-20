Winter arrives at 10:59 a.m. EST on Tuesday, and it will feel like it in north Georgia. Expect temps in to get stuck in the low to mid 40s with clouds and scattered rain. Sun returns on Wednesday and a warm-up starts that will through Christmas.
Tuesday Forecast
Cloudy, scattered rain showers. Best chance of rain is south of Atlanta. Very cool.
- High temperature: 46°
- Normal high: 55°
- Chance of rain: 50%
What you need to know
Sun returns on Wednesday with a cold start in the 30s and afternoon highs in the low to mid 50s. It will warm-up to the mid-upper 50s on Thursday. The temperature will likely reach the 60s on Friday and stay warm through Christmas and the weekend.
A cold front will get close to north Georgia around Christmas Eve. Scattered showers cannot be ruled out, but it does not look like rain will make it into the Atlanta metro area at this time. We'll watching it for you.
