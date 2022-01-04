Tuesday Forecast

Sunny skies. Low humidity. A chilly Afternoon.

  • High: 50°
  • Normal high: 54°
  • Chance of rain: 0%
Tuesday

What to Expect This Week:

It gets a bit milder on Wednesday with partly cloudy skies. Highs will warm to the mid 50s Wednesday afternoon.

Our next system arrives Thursday. We will see scattered showers with a low chance of seeing a wintry mix and snow, mainly in the North Georgia Mountains. Behind this system, we'll see another cold blast! Lows drop to the 20s Thursday night with highs only reaching the 40s on Friday afternoon.

