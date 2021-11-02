A Gorgeous night for watching game 6 of the World Series tonight! If you plan on heading to the Battery or Truist Park (or watching the game outdoors) bring a jacket. It will get very chilly, with lows dropping to the mid 40s tonight.

Tonight

Wednesday Forecast

Mostly cloudy and cooler. Highs only reaching the upper 50s. A 10% chance of a passing shower in the north Georgia Mountains.

  • High Temperature: 58°
  • Normal High: 68°
  • Chance of Rain: 10%

What you need to know

Thursday will be yucky! It will be very chilly, cloudy, with light rain in the morning. Temperatures Thursday will struggle to get above 50 degrees!

Thursday Rain

We'll see the coldest temperatures we've seen so far this season, with lows in the 30s Saturday and Sunday morning.

WORLD SERIES FORECAST

The Braves are back in Houston for games 6 & 7.

Game 6 is Tonight, and the weather will be great throughout the game.

Temperatures will be near 70 with partly cloudy skies.

Tuesday In Houston

If the Braves lose Tuesday, we will go on to game 7 on Wednesday.

The weather Wednesday night in Houston is not good! We'll see an increasing chance of rain and storms late Wednesday night. Thank goodness the field in Houston has a roof, so that will certainly be closed if there is a game Wednesday.

Wednesday In Houston

7 Day Forecast

