It will be GORGEOUS tonight, with clear skies and chilly temperatures. A cold front will move through early Saturday morning, bringing colder temperatures (and breezy Northwesterly winds) Saturday.
Saturday's forecast
Sunny and chilly. Gusty winds out of the NW. Highs only reaching the mid 50s.
- High temperature: 68°
- Normal high: 65°
- Chance of rain: 0%
What you need to know
The temperatures will drop quickly Saturday night, and we'll see the coldest temperatures we have seen so far this Fall. lows will drop to the 20s in the Northeast Georgia mountains and low 30s across the rest of North Georgia. A Freeze Watch is in effect from Saturday night (10 pm) until Sunday morning (9 am). That means freezing temperatures are expected, so you'll want to cover up and protect any sensitive vegetation.
It stays chilly Sunday, with lots of sunshine and highs reaching near 60.
7 Day Forecast
