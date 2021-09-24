Our picture-perfect weather in north Georgia will continue this evening and the entire weekend with sunny skies, cool mornings and pleasant afternoons.
Friday's forecast
- High Temperature: 76°
- Normal High: 82°
- Chance of Rain: 0%
What you need to know
Enjoy an outstanding, Fall forecast in Atlanta with no rain forecast over the next week.
It'll remain cool each morning this weekend with lows in the 50's in metro Atlanta, but highs will gradually rise from the upper 70's on Saturday to the mid 80's by the middle of next week.
7 Day Forecast
More content
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.