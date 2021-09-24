Our picture-perfect weather in north Georgia will continue this evening and the entire weekend with sunny skies, cool mornings and pleasant afternoons. 

Friday's forecast

  • High Temperature: 76°
  • Normal High: 82°
  • Chance of Rain: 0%

What you need to know

Enjoy an outstanding, Fall forecast in Atlanta with no rain forecast over the next week.

It'll remain cool each morning this weekend with lows in the 50's in metro Atlanta, but highs will gradually rise from the upper 70's on Saturday to the mid 80's by the middle of next week.

Highs This Week

7 Day Forecast

More content

Copyright 2020 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.