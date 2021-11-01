A Gorgeous night is ahead! We'll see clear skies and chilly temperatures as lows drop to the upper 40s.
Election Day Forecast
Perfect weather for voting! If you head to the polls early, take a jacket. It will be a chilly start to the day. Warming quickly in the afternoon, with highs reaching the upper 60s. No rain and lots of sunshine.
- High Temperature: 68°
- Normal High: 69°
- Chance of Rain: 0%
What you need to know
Thursday will be yucky! It will be very chilly, cloudy, with scattered rain throughout the day. Temperatures Thursday will struggle to get above 50 degrees! The rain ends early Friday morning, but we'll see a big drop in temperatures. We'll see the coldest temperatures we've seen so far this season, with lows in the 30s Saturday and Sunday morning.
WORLD SERIES FORECAST
The Braves are back in Houston for games 6 & 7.
Game 6 is Tuesday, and the weather will be great for the first pitch at 8:09pm.
Temperatures will be near 70 with partly cloudy skies.
If the Braves lose Tuesday, we will go on to game 7 on Wednesday.
The weather Wednesday night in Houston is not good! We'll see an increasing chance of rain and storms late Wednesday night.
7 Day Forecast
