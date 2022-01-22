Enjoy a dry and clear night in metro Atlanta, although it will remain cold! Lows will drop into the upper 20's tonight and Sunday morning.
Sunday's weather
- High - 50°
- Normal high - 54°
- Chance of rain - 0%
What You Need to Know
Enjoy the end of your weekend. It'll remain dry with plenty of sunshine, but cold!
The upcoming week will be mostly dry in metro Atlanta. Another cold front will move into the area Tuesday, but our rain chances are now lower with rain not likely.
After Tuesday, our next chance of precipitation will be a slight chance on Friday.
7 Day Forecast
