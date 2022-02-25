Scattered showers will continue in metro Atlanta through lunch with clearing skies after 2 p.m.
Friday's forecast
- Forecast high: 62°
- Normal high: 61°
- Chance of rain: 0%
What you need to know
We'll see gradual clearing in metro Atlanta with dry weather for the rest of the day.
Temperatures will be cooler Friday night with lows dropping to the upper 30's and low 40's. Chilly weather continues through the weekend. Temperatures will be in the 50's through most of Saturday with mostly cloudy skies.
Expect rain to return to metro Atlanta Sunday morning and afternoon with clearing Sunday evening.
Next week will be dry and warmer!
7 Day Forecast
