Expect mostly cloudy skies to start Monday, with clearing skies throughout the day. Highs will reach into the low 90's.

Monday's forecast

  • Forecast high: 91°
  • Normal high: 89°
  • Rain chance: 0% 

What you need to know

High pressure will build into north Georgia for much of next week, which will result in dry weather and the hottest temperatures of the year.

