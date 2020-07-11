Expect mostly cloudy skies to start Monday, with clearing skies throughout the day. Highs will reach into the low 90's.
Monday's forecast
- Forecast high: 91°
- Normal high: 89°
- Rain chance: 0%
What you need to know
High pressure will build into north Georgia for much of next week, which will result in dry weather and the hottest temperatures of the year.
