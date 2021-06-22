Expect gradual clearing in metro Atlanta for the rest of the day as a cool front moves through area. Temperatures will be in the 70s as you head home from work.
Tuesday's Forecast
- High temperature: 78°
- Normal High: 88°
- Chance of rain: 20% through 2 p.m.
What you need to know
After some morning rain, expect clearing skies for the rest of the day in metro Atlanta.
A cool front will bring some drier air into north Georgia, so expect a pleasant Wednesday with mostly sunny skies and lower humidity!
It'll stay dry for the rest of the week, with pop-up, summer storms returning this weekend.
