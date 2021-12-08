Clouds will clear Wednesday afternoon and it will be chilly Wednesday night. It gets milder late in the week, but there will be some rain, too.
Wednesday Afternoon Forecast:
Clearing skies. Clear and chilly tonight before some clouds arrive after midnight. Patchy frost with lows in the 30s.
- High temperature: 56°
- Normal high: 58°
- Chance of rain: 0%
What you need to know
Thursday looks mostly cloudy and mainly or all dry. Highs will be in the 50s. It gets milder on Friday with scattered showers, some drizzle and highs in the low to mid 60s.
Expect a warm start to the weekend with clouds and possibly some fog on Saturday morning. A line of showers and thunderstorms will move through during the day. There is a low chance of stronger storms with gusty wind.
It will clear out by Sunday, but the temperature falls to the 50s after being near 70 on Saturday.
