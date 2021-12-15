Skies will be mostly cloudy tonight as mild temperatures continue. Lows will only drop to the upper 40s tonight.
Thursday's Forecast
Cloudy skies. warm. A low chance of a passing light shower or drizzle.
- High temperature: 66°
- Normal high: 56°
- Chance of rain: 10%
What you need to know
Temperatures rebound to the upper 60s Thursday and low 70s Friday! Expect mostly cloudy skies through the end of the week. There is a low (10%) chance of light drizzle Thursday and Friday.
Rain returns this weekend as a cold front approaches. This front will bring scattered showers Saturday. Behind the front, a big drop in temperatures! highs will drop to the 50s on Sunday.
