Expect cloudy skies for much of Tuesday in Atlanta with isolated showers. It'll be cooler with highs only in the 60's.
Overview
- High Temperature: 66°
- Normal High: 78°
- Rain chance: 40%
What you need to know
After 84 degrees Monday afternoon, it'll be about 20 degrees cooler in Atlanta Tuesday with highs only in the mid 60's! As a cold front sweeps through, we'll keep clouds around for much of the day with a few showers.
We'll see clearing skies after sunset tonight, which will be the beginning of a great stretch of weather with sunny skies, cool mornings and pleasant afternoons for the rest of the week.
7 Day forecast
More weather
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.