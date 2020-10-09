Expect cloudy skies in metro Atlanta Friday with an isolated shower possible and highs in the 70's.
Overview
- High Temperature: 77°
- Normal High: 75°
- Rain chance: 20%
What you need to know
Only a few showers are possible today, but more scattered rain will move into metro Atlanta this weekend. It won't be a wash out, but it will rain off-and-on Saturday and Sunday.
We'll see drier weather move back into metro Atlanta by the middle of next week.
7 Day forecast
More weather
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.