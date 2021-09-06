The Labor Day weekend ends with a few showers possible on Monday. The scattered shower/storm trend continues Tuesday and Wednesday.
Labor Day Forecast:
Mostly cloudy to cloudy. A few showers are possible throughout the day, but the will be few and far between. Humidity returns.
- High Temperature: 84°
- Normal High: 86°
- Chance of Rain: 30%
What You Need To Know
Scattered t-showers and thunderstorms are possible Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the 80s. There is a great stretch of weather ahead for late in the workweek into next weekend. Humidity will fall late in the workweek. Low temperatures will be in the 60s again Thursday through Sunday morning. Highs will be in the 80s.
The outlook for mid-September is for relatively warm weather in the Eastern United States. It looks like the end of summer will feel more like summer than fall in north Georgia. The normal high is in the mid 80s next week.
Tropics
Hurricane Larry will curve out to sea east of Bermuda this week. It will send high surf to the U.S. East Coast. Closer to home, there is a low chance of a tropical storm developing in the Gulf of Mexico in the next five days. Even if it does not become a tropical system, it may bring rain to the Gulf Coast from Louisiana to Florida.
More content
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.