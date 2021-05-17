After a mild day today, a warm-up begins, and temperatures climb into the 90s this weekend. This is the warmest weather we've experienced since last September!
Tuesday Forecast
Cloudy. A stray shower is possible. Breezy and comfortable with temps in the 70s.
High temperature: 79°
Normal high temperature: 82°
Chance of rain: 20%
What You Need to Know:
There is also a slight chance of a passing shower on Wednesday. Otherwise, it will stay dry the rest of the week. Temperatures will gradually rise all week. The warmest days of the year arrive this weekend, with upper 80s Saturday and 90 degrees likely Sunday. It will likely stay hot into the last week of May.
