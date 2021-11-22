Tonight will be windy and cold! Lows temperatures will drop to the low 30s; some of the coldest temperatures we have seen so far this season. These temperatures will combine with wind gusts up to 25 mph, making wind chill temperatures reach the mid 20s overnight and early Tuesday morning. Bundle up!
Tuesday's forecast
- High temperature: 56°
- Normal high: 62°
- Chance of rain: 0%
What you need to know
We'll see plenty of sunshine through Thanksgiving Day. Temperatures will gradually warm up, and Thursday (Thanksgiving) will be the warmest day of the week!
Our next cold front moves in Thursday night through Friday morning. This front will bring a chance of showers late Thanksgiving night. Behind the front, we'll get another blast of cold air - it will be chilly on Black Friday. Highs Friday will only reach the low 50s.
7 Day Forecast
