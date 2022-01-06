It will be windy and cold tonight! Temperatures will plummet to the 20s. It will also be windy, with winds blowing out of the Northwest from 15 to 30 mph.
The winds will cause wind-chill temperatures (what the temperatures feel like) to drop to the teens in Metro Atlanta! Wind Chill Temperatures in the North Georgia Mountains could reach the single digits!
It will remain cold throughout the day Friday! High temperatures will only reach the upper 30s and low 40s. Winds will be lighter, but continue to produce cold wind chills in the afternoon.
It will gradually warm up through the weekend. Another cold front arrives late Sunday, bringing rain. Behind the front, another cold snap in the forecast! Highs drop back to the 40s early next week.
7 Day Forecast
