Tuesday Forecast:
Decreasing clouds. Plenty of afternoon sun. Mild.
- High: 75°
- Normal High: 74°
- Rain chance: 0%
What you need to know
A strong cold front moves through early Wednesday. Expect a windy and cool day, with temps topping out way below average in the 50s and low 60s.
The front will bring little rain, with only a slight chance of a few showers in the North Georgia Mountains early Wednesday. Otherwise, no rain is expected with this front.
Behind the front, It will be chilly (for late-April) Wednesday night as the temperature drops into the 30s to low 40s by Thursday morning. Cool weather continues through Thursday night. Clouds will increase on Friday with temps climbing back to near 70.
The next chance of rain is Saturday, with showers and thunderstorms possible. As of now, it looks like Sunday will be mostly sunny and dry.
