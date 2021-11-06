Don't forget to set your clocks back tonight as Daylight Saving Time ends. Sunrise will be near 7 am on Sunday, and it will be a cold start with temps in the 30s. Patchy frost is possible in part of north Georgia. It may dip below freezing in the mountains. 

Frost Advisory

Sunday Forecast

A cold start then tons of sunshine and milder in the afternoon. 

  • High Temperature: 66°
  • Normal High: 67°
  • Chance of Rain: 0%

What you need to know

It will be warm for early-November to start the workweek. Look for highs in the low 70s Monday through Wednesday under dry skies. It will still be chilly at night with lows slowly climbing as the week progresses. 

Rain chances increase Thursday into Friday as a front approaches from the west. It will likely dry out and turn cooler  heading into next weekend. 

7 Day Forecast

