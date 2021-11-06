Don't forget to set your clocks back tonight as Daylight Saving Time ends. Sunrise will be near 7 am on Sunday, and it will be a cold start with temps in the 30s. Patchy frost is possible in part of north Georgia. It may dip below freezing in the mountains.
Sunday Forecast
A cold start then tons of sunshine and milder in the afternoon.
- High Temperature: 66°
- Normal High: 67°
- Chance of Rain: 0%
What you need to know
It will be warm for early-November to start the workweek. Look for highs in the low 70s Monday through Wednesday under dry skies. It will still be chilly at night with lows slowly climbing as the week progresses.
Rain chances increase Thursday into Friday as a front approaches from the west. It will likely dry out and turn cooler heading into next weekend.
7 Day Forecast
More content
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.