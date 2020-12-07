The cold wind continues tonight into Tuesday. Look for sub-freezing temps early Tuesday. It will stay cold into the midweek, but a nice warm-up is on the way. It starts Wednesday afternoon, and you'll really notice it Thursday.
TUESDAY FORECAST
Clear and cold start. Temps below freezing, wind chills not far from 20° at dawn. Sunny, brisk and cool. Wind dies late Tuesday and temps quickly fall into the 30s during the evening.
- High Temperature: 50°
- Normal High: 56°
- Rain chance: 0%
What you need to know:
Tuesday night looks cold with a diminishing wind. Temps will fall to near or below freezing again by dawn on Wednesday. The warm-up begins Wednesday afternoon as the temperature gets to near normal under mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the mid 50s.
It looks nice and mild late in the workweek. Thursday and Friday will be in the upper 50s to low 60s with dry skies. The next chance of rain is on Saturday when a front brings showers. Rain may hold off in the morning, but it's likely at some point Saturday afternoon/evening. The early outlook for Sunday is for dry and seasonably cool weather.
