Temperatures will drop quickly tonight with clear skies. Lows will drop to the 30s across all of North Georgia, with freezing temperatures possible in the North Georgia Mountains.
Tonight:
Breezy early, with diminishing winds late. Clear and cold.
- Low: 38°
- Normal Low: 54°
- Rain chance: 0%
What you need to know:
A FREEZE WARNING is in effect from 2AM to 9AM Thursday morning for the far NE Georgia Mountains. A Freeze warning means that freezing temperatures are expected. Make sure you cover any sensitive plants tonight or bring them inside, if possible.
The next chance of rain is Saturday, with showers and heavy rain possible. 1" to 3" of rain is expected Saturday. A few strong storms are possible. We will watch this system closely and bring you updates on the severe weather risk. Sunday will be mostly sunny and dry with highs in the low 70s.
More content
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.