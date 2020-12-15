A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Dawson, Pickens, Rabun, Fannin, Union, Towns, Gilmer, Lumpkin, Habersham & White Counties until Noon today.
Light Ice (less than 1/10 of an inch) is possible in elevations above 2000 feet.
TODAY:
Cold and rainy through the day with temperatures hovering in the low 40s and spotty showers lasting through the afternoon.
- High Temperature: 45°
- Normal High: 54°
- Rain chance: 100%
What you need to know
The rain comes to an end Wednesday evening. The good news is with low rainfall totals and overnight lows generally above freezing, the threat for black ice is low tonight. Dry, cold weather returns Thursday. Temperatures warm to the 50s starting Friday.
The next chance of rain arrives Saturday night/Sunday.
