Clouds rolled in late Saturday afternoon and cold rain showers are not far behind. Expect a wet and cool end to the weekend before dry weather returns early next week. We have a warm-up with dry weather ahead for next week.
Sunday's forecast
Showers are likely throughout the day into the early evening. Heavy rain is unlikely, but it will be light/steady at times and unseasonably cool.
- Forecast high: 52°
- Normal high: 61°
- Chance of rain: 90%
What you need to know
Dry weather returns on Monday. Look for a cold start to the day with temps in the 30s. It will warm to the upper 50s to low 60s in the afternoon under partly sunny skies.
The weather looks great in the middle to end of the workweek. Expect temps in the 60s on Tuesday then in the 70s on Wednesday through Friday. It may reach the mid 70s Thursday and Friday.
Dry weather continues into next weekend. There is a chance of some showers on Sunday, but that is way down the road.
7 Day Forecast
