Friday night will be clear and cold with a diminishing wind. Look for temps to reach the upper 20s to low 30s by dawn on Saturday.
Saturday's forecast
Sunshine with a few clouds. Milder in the afternoon following a very cold start. Not as cold Saturday night with lows near 40 on Sunday morning.
- High temperature: 60°
- Normal high: 61°
- Chance of rain: 0%
What you need to know
The long holiday weekend ends with a decent Sunday afternoon. Look for a blend of clouds and sunshine midday giving way to more sun in the afternoon. Highs will be near 60. It will turn a bit colder on Monday with highs in the 50s and lows in the 30s.
Relatively warm weather is in the forecast for the middle of next week. Highs will be well into the 60s for a few days, with the warmest weather likely on Thursday or Friday. Showers may return by the start of next weekend.
7 Day Forecast
