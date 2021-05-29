Temperatures will start in the low 50's Sunday morning, but warm into the 70's Sunday afternoon with clearing skies throughout the day.
Sunday's summary
- High temperature: 77°
- Normal high: 84°
- Chance of rain: 0%
What you need to know
Temperatures Sunday morning in the low 50's will be about 20 degrees below average! After a cold start, it'll be a nice afternoon with clouds clearing throughout the day.
We'll see temperatures back into the 80's for Memorial Day with dry weather for the first half of next week.
Rain chances are back by Wednesday, and increase through the end of next week.
