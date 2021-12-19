The week begins with a winter-like chill in the air Monday and Tuesday. It will start to warm up midweek, and by Christmas it will be much warmer than normal for late December.
Monday Forecast
Mostly cloudy, chilly.
- High temperature: 50°
- Normal high: 55°
- Chance of rain: 0%
What you need to know
A storm system will pass through South Georgia on Tuesday and may come close enough to bring showers to north Georgia. There is about a 50% chance of rain on Tuesday, with the best chance of rain south of Atlanta. It will be very cool with temps struggling to get out of the 40s.
Sunshine returns on Wednesday and a warming trend begins that will last through Christmas. Highs will be in the 50s on Wednesday and Thursday before busting into the 60s on Friday. The mild weather lasts through the weekend. It looks mainly dry with a low risk of showers on either Christmas Eve or Day.
