Temperatures Outlook Next Week
By Jennifer Valdez, CBS46 Chief Meteorologist

Skies will be clear tonight as temperatures drop to the mid 30s. Temperatures will gradually warm up, with lows in the 50s and highs in the 70s by the end of the work week.

Tonight

Tuesday's forecast

  • High temperature: 66°
  • Normal high: 56°
  • Chance of rain: 0%
Tuesday

What you need to know 

Temperatures will be mild most of this week. Tomorrow, highs will be nearly 10 degrees above average, with highs reaching the mid 60s. Temperatures will be slightly cooler Wednesday, as a wedge keeps temperature in the upper 50s and low 60s. The wedge will break down by the end of the week with highs well above normal, near 70 on Thursday, Friday & Saturday.

It will stay dry through Friday. Our next chance of rain in Atlanta will arrive on Saturday.

More content

Copyright 2020 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.