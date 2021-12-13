Skies will be clear tonight as temperatures drop to the mid 30s. Temperatures will gradually warm up, with lows in the 50s and highs in the 70s by the end of the work week.
Tuesday's forecast
- High temperature: 66°
- Normal high: 56°
- Chance of rain: 0%
What you need to know
Temperatures will be mild most of this week. Tomorrow, highs will be nearly 10 degrees above average, with highs reaching the mid 60s. Temperatures will be slightly cooler Wednesday, as a wedge keeps temperature in the upper 50s and low 60s. The wedge will break down by the end of the week with highs well above normal, near 70 on Thursday, Friday & Saturday.
It will stay dry through Friday. Our next chance of rain in Atlanta will arrive on Saturday.
