Tonight will be the coldest night of the week, with lows near freezing! Although tonight will be cold, a big warm up is on the way! We'll see high temperatures in the 70s several days this week!
Tuesday Forecast:
Starting off cold! Warming up nicely in the afternoon with lots of sunshine. Gorgeous day!
- High temperature: 64°
- Normal high: 60°
- Chance of rain: 0%
What you need to know
A Big warm up is on the way!
Temperatures climb to 70 by Thursday, and near-record highs in the low 70s Friday.
The next chance of rain arrives this weekend. As of now, there is a low (20%) chance of rain Sunday & Monday. Cooler temperatures return next week, with highs in the 50s by next Monday.
7 Day Forecast
More content
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.