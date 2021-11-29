Tonight will be the coldest night of the week, with lows near freezing! Although tonight will be cold, a big warm up is on the way! We'll see high temperatures in the 70s several days this week!

Tonight

Tuesday Forecast:

Starting off cold! Warming up nicely in the afternoon with lots of sunshine. Gorgeous day!

  • High temperature: 64°
  • Normal high: 60°
  • Chance of rain: 0%
Tuesday

What you need to know

A Big warm up is on the way!

Temperatures climb to 70 by Thursday, and near-record highs in the low 70s Friday.  

The next chance of rain arrives this weekend. As of now, there is a low (20%) chance of rain Sunday & Monday. Cooler temperatures return next week, with highs in the 50s by next Monday. 

Highs This Week

7 Day Forecast

