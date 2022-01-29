Expect a very cold night under clear skies. The temperature will fall into the 20s to near 30 as the wind dies down. Look for sunshine and milder conditions on Sunday afternoon. The warm-up continues into the midweek.
Sunday Forecast:
Clear and very cold at dawn. Sunshine and milder in the afternoon.
- High: 54°
- Normal high: 55°
- Chance of rain/snow: 0%
What You Need to Know
It will get close to 60 on Monday with dry skies in the forecast. Tuesday will be in the low to mid 60s as it stays partly to mostly sunny. Wednesday's forecast is tough because it may turn slightly cooler if the wind turns east-northeast. If not, it will be in the mid to upper 60s on Wednesday.
Showers are possible late Wednesday. There's a better chance of rain Thursday afternoon/night. Look for relatively warm temps on Thursday before the rain. Another chilly shot arrives on Friday. Highs will be in the 40s again.
7 Day Forecast
More content
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.