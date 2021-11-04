Thursday Forecast
Light rain lasting through midday. Cloudy skies the remainder of the day. Cold. Temperatures hover in the upper 40s through most of the day.
- High Temperature: 50°
- Normal High: 68°
- Chance of Rain: 80% AM
What you need to know
For the Braves Parade Friday, it will be dry but chilly and breezy with mostly cloudy skies and temps in the 50s.
Sunshine returns this weekend, but it stays on the cool side. Expect morning lows in the upper 30s to low 40s, with patchy frost likely in some areas Sunday morning. Temperatures climb back above average with lots of sunshine next week.
7 Day Forecast
