MONDAY:
Windy and cloudy, with a few light showers through late in the afternoon. Flurries or snow showers possible in the evening. Best chance of snow is in the mountains. Northwest wind 15-20 mph, with 25-35 mph gusts. Wind chill falls into the 20s by sunset.
- Temperature: Mid 40s, feels like 30s
- Normal High: 58°
- Rain chance: 20% showers
What you need to know
Flurries are possible in the northern part of the Atlanta Metro area Monday night. A coating to an inch of snow is possible in the mountains, mainly above 2500'.
The temperature will fall below freezing by dawn on Tuesday, and with an active breeze it will feel like 15-20° early in the day. Even with sunshine, the temperature will only reach 40-45° Tuesday afternoon. Wednesday morning will be even colder in some spots, but the wind will die down overnight, so the wind chill will not be as big a factor. Look for highs near 50 on Wednesday and in the 50s on Thursday. More rain is possible at the end of the workweek.
More weather
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.