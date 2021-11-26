Expect sunny skies Friday afternoon with colder temperatures in the upper 40's and a breezy, northwest wind.
Friday's forecast
- High temperature: 48°
- Normal high: 61°
- Chance of rain: 0%
What you need to know
After overnight showers, it will be dry for all of Black Friday and through the weekend!
The high was 67° on Thanksgiving, but with the passage of a cold front, we'll barely break out of the 40's this afternoon due to a northwest wind around 15 mph.
It'll remain chilly this weekend in the mornings with highs in the 60's Saturday and Sunday.
7 Day Forecast
