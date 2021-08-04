We'll see spotty showers and storms tonight and cooler overnight temperatures. The rain chances go down tomorrow, with only a 20% chance of rain Wednesday.
Wednesday Forecast:
Partly sunny and mild with highs in the low 80s. Stray evening showers.
- High temperature: 84°
- Normal High: 90°
- Chance of rain: 30%
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW:
Temperatures will remain below average through Friday, with highs only reaching the mid 80s.
A weak system moves through at the end of the week and brings us scattered showers Friday and Saturday morning. Drier weather is expected Sunday with summer heat returning.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.