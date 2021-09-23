Another chilly night ahead, lows will drop to the upper 40s and low 50s. High pressure will dominate our weather, bringing lots of sunshine and cool nights through the weekend.
Tonight:
Clear skies. Low humidity. Chilly. Lows will drop to the upper 40s and low 50s by Friday morning.
Friday Forecast:
Sunny and gorgeous! Low humidity and no rain. Highs reaching the mid 70s.
- High Temperature: 76°
- Normal High: 82°
- Chance of Rain: 0%
What you need to know:
Overnight temperatures will remain below average for the next 6 nights! Temperatures will gradually warm up, with higher humidity next week. No rain in the forecast all week!
7 Day Forecast
