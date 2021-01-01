A passing shower cannot be ruled out Saturday evening in the Atlanta Metro area, but there's a better chance it will be mainly dry. Expect cooler and breezy conditions on Sunday.
Sunday Forecast
Partly to mostly cloudy. 10-20 mph northwest breeze in the afternoon. Seasonably cool. Lows in the 30s Monday morning.
- High temperature: 52°
- Normal high: 52°
- Rain chance: 0%
What you need to know
Quiet and seasonably cool weather is ahead for Monday through Wednesday. Look for highs in the 50s and lows in the 30s. Showers may return as soon as Thursday afternoon and cool rain lingers into Friday.
7 Day Forecast
