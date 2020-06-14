The coolest weather in about 4 weeks has descended on north Georgia. Look for highs in the 70s on Tuesday, and only near 80 on Wednesday. It gets warmer with a slight t-storm threat Thursday and Friday.
Tuesday Forecast
A cool day with partly to mostly cloudy skies. Northeast breeze near 10 mph through the day. Low risk of a passing shower this afternoon. Cool again tonight.
- High temperature: 77°
- Normal High: 87°
- Chance of rain: 20%
What you need to know
Expect another cool start on Wednesday. The temperature will not be far from 60° early in the day. It will get to near 80° Wednesday afternoon with a low risk of a passing shower/storm. The risk of afternoon t-storms gets to 40% on Thursday and Friday with highs in the mid 80s.
Summer starts on Saturday at 5:44 pm EDT and it will feel like it in north Georgia. Look for dry skies and highs in the upper 80s. It will be near 90 with some sunshine on Father's Day. Scattered t-storms may arrive with hot/humid weather on Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.