Expect a windy and relatively cool end to the workweek. It will gradually warm this weekend before rain returns early next week.
Friday Forecast:
Plenty of sunshine, but windy and cool. Gusts 20-30 mph through the day. Wind diminishes this evening as temperatures fall into the 50s by late in the evening.
High: 69°
Normal High: 79°
Rain chances: 0%
What You Need to Know:
The weekend looks pretty good with temperatures gradually climbing. Expect some clouds on Saturday, but it will be less windy and a bit warmer. Highs will be in the low to mid 70s after a cool start. Mother's Day looks nice with partly to mostly sunny skies and highs in the low 80s.
Rain returns early next week. Look for showers and thunderstorms on Monday. More rain is possible on Wednesday.
More content
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.