Monday Forecast

Plenty of clouds, still on the cool side. Highs near 50 degrees

Today
  • Forecast High: 50°
  • Normal High: 57°
  • Chance of Rain: 10% early in the day

What you need to know:

Temperature Trend

Sunshine returns on Tuesday. It will be a cold start near freezing, and still slightly cool in the afternoon with highs in the low to mid 50s. The weather looks a bit warmer from Wednesday through Saturday. Afternoon highs hit 60 60 with dry skies continuing into next weekend. 

7 Day Forecast

