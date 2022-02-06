Monday Forecast
Plenty of clouds, still on the cool side. Highs near 50 degrees
- Forecast High: 50°
- Normal High: 57°
- Chance of Rain: 10% early in the day
What you need to know:
Sunshine returns on Tuesday. It will be a cold start near freezing, and still slightly cool in the afternoon with highs in the low to mid 50s. The weather looks a bit warmer from Wednesday through Saturday. Afternoon highs hit 60 60 with dry skies continuing into next weekend.
7 Day Forecast
More content
