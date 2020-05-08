Rain moves out after sunset tonight and cold, dry air moves in. By tomorrow morning, temperatures will drop to the 30s to low 40s.
Saturday Forecast
- High temperature: 65°
- Normal high: 78°
- Chance of rain: 0%
What you need to know
It will feel like winter tomorrow morning with temperatures in the 30s and low 40s. There is a FREEZE WARNING for the Northeast Georgia mountains from 2am to 9am Saturday morning. Early crops could be damaged by freezing temperatures, so cover them or bring them indoors.
This weekend will be cool but beautiful, with cold mornings but sunny afternoons. Highs will be in the mid 60s Saturday and the low 70s Sunday. Mother's Day looks especially nice, with a few clouds in the morning and sunshine in the afternoon.
Calm, dry weather continues next week with no rain or storms and a steady warming trend back into the 80s by midweek.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.