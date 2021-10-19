Gorgeous weather continues through the midweek. Look for an afternoon warming trend on Tuesday and Wednesday. It will stay cool at night. Showers arrive on Thursday, but it does not look like a washout.
TUESDAY FORECAST:
A chilly start in the 40s to near 50, then mostly sunny and warmer in the afternoon.
- High Temperature: 75°
- Normal High: 74°
- Chance of Rain: 0%
Look for the temperature to bounce into the mid to upper 70s on Wednesday afternoon as the skies stay mostly sunny through mid-afternoon. Clouds increase late in the day, and rain showers threaten by around dawn on Thursday. Scattered showers are possible Thursday and Thursday night, but it does not look like a washout. Any showers will depart early Friday, and dry weather returns for the weekend. It will be relatively warm with highs in the mid to upper 70s.
