A cool and comfortable start this morning with temperatures in the 50's and 60's! Humidity will remain low with mostly clear skies for your Saturday. The amazing weather will continue all weekend but expect the humidity to creep back in by Monday.
Saturday:
Mostly sunny. It will feel GREAT outside with low humidity and highs in the low to mid 80s.
- High Temperature: 86°
- Normal High: 87°
- Chance of Rain: 0%
What You Need To Know
A weak cold front moves in Monday and brings a few showers to northern counties, but Metro Atlanta will be mostly dry through Labor Day.
Humidity returns through the end of the weekend and it will feel like summer again with feels-like temperatures in the low 90s Sunday and Monday.
