Thursday Forecast:
A cold morning. Sunny with a light breeze through the day.
- High: 64°
- Normal High: 74°
- Rain chance: 0%
What you need to know:
You'll want to make indoor plans for Saturday. Heavy rain moves through in the morning, with scattered t-showers in the afternoon.
A few storms could be strong in the afternoon. Overall, 1-2" of rainfall is likely with this system. We will watch this system closely and bring you updates on the severe weather risk.Sunday will be mostly sunny and dry with highs in the low 70s.
More content
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.